El árbol de la muralla

Jack Fuchs is one of the last Holocaust survivors who currently lives in Buenos Aires. With a serene face, relaxed tone and intelligent humor, it is difficult to connect this Pole with that man who was imprisoned for years in concentration camps, including Auschwitz, and who lost his entire family in World War II. Despite the pain, and after 40 years of silence, Jack offers talks and conferences, receives visitors and cooks for his family and friends. Using animation and images filmed by Fuchs himself as resources, the new documentary by Tomás Lipgot composes the portrait of a survivor of the Nazi genocide who, at almost ninety years old, surprises with his lucidity and enchantment.