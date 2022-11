Not Available

The Murder of Hi Good is a true-crime revisionist western set in Northern California, 1870. It details the eventual murder of California’s most notorious Indian hunter; Hiram Good. Most historians believe that his indentured servant “Indian Ned” killed him, a native boy whom he’d raised as a son. It’s suspected that Ned was influenced by the nearby Mill Creek Indians or “diggers”, who were struggling to eke out an existence on their ancestral lands.