Elliot is a shy young man recently arrived in Madrid with the dream of becoming an actor. He gets a job as a go-go dancer and rents a room in Sara's house, with whom he immediately becomes very good friends. However, their arrival coincides with a wave of macabre, sadistic and sexual murders perpetrated by a homophobic killer who uses a popular gay dating app. When Elliot accidentally witnesses one of the murders, he becomes the next victim.