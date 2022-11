Not Available

The farce starring Polivoces , creative Mexican comedians duo formed by Enrique Cuenca and Eduardo Manzano, in the roles of characters and Gordolfo Naborita respectively. When the child Gordolfo question the identity of his father, devoted Naborita recounts the story of his family in five innings , located in the contexts of the Stone Age , the Roman Empire , incursions of English pirates in the Caribbean , West American and the space race of the years after World War II .