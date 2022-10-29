El babysitter

Not Available

Emilio Ortiz (Sebastian Badilla) is a teenager who is dedicated to birthday cheer during a summer with her best friend Bern (Denise Rosenthal), perform this peaceful work together which will be revolutionized with the arrival of the lush neighborhood Sol (Javiera Acevedo), a girl who comes to care for her little cousins ​​to the house of his uncles. Emilio will see this as an opportunity to approach what appears to be the ideal and perfect girl of his dreams, becoming the babysitter of his neighbors and beginning a series of curious events, the only thing that still does not realize is that sometimes love is closer than he thinks.