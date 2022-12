Not Available

The story of a boy who had a relationship in the Madrid of the 80s in complete secrecy. The fear of flying away from the mass and of being seen from the distance, gave rise to a relationship in which everything was kept hidden. His boyfriend disappears without a trace and the only memory he has of him are the letters that were never sent. Already in old age, he remembers that time and reflects on love and how society prevailed over their relationship.