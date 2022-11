Not Available

Aristocratic but penniless, the Veradada have to resort to loans Lebanese businessman Jalil, whose son Selim, suffers the scorn of Martha, the daughter of the Veradada wasteful. Being invited to the house of Don Guillermom, Jalil and his wife Suan and Selim are teased and contempt. Finally, the Lebanese family worker puts in place the family of Don Guillermo ridiculous.