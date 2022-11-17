El Banat Ayza Eih

Not Available

Layla refuses to get married because she believes all men are liars especially after her sister's tragic suicide on her wedding day when her fiancé left her. Layla's father decides to put an end to her stubbornness and sends a letter that explains her problem to Ahmed who works as an editor for the local newspaper. His friend Kamal, a womanizer wants to settle down and find a wife. Ahmed suggests that Kamal should meet with Layla and ask for her hand in marriage, and both of them get engaged. When Layla discovers more on Kamal's past, she breaks off the engagement and the problems commence.