El Banat Wel Mercedes

Not Available

Ashraf works for the Baher Tourism Company. After returning from Beirut to buy a brilliant car. It turns out that the car was a smuggler for a gang headed by Murad together with Baher. Baher discovers that the checks that Ashraf signed for the price of the car had been stolen, thus Ashraf becomes its owner. His friends take advantage of the opportunity to pretend each of them in front of his girlfriend to own the car. Baher kidnapped Madiha, Ashraf's fiancée, to pressure him to return checks, thinking that he was hiding them.