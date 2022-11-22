Not Available

When a young mayor finds his reelection plans challenged by a crusading former evangelical pastor, a battle begins for the hearts and souls of the faithful. Amidst car caravans, cockfights, reggaeton concerts, and jujitsu work outs, the Machiavellian mayor is reborn and christened "The Boss" by his supporters. Accusations fly of malfeasance, mismanagement of funds, vote buying, and incitement of violence as the campaigns roll forward. All politics is local and from this perverse passion play uncomfortable truths emerge about the mechanics of democracy in America’s biggest colony.