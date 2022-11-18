El calvario de una esposa

Not Available

Confederate Col. Lafe Harvey (Earl Ross) travels home after the Civil War, where he must tell his niece, Betty (Frances Grant), that her father is presumed dead. Soon after he returns, scavengers destroy the family home and he and Betty escape westward. Meanwhile, Gen. John Harvey (William Welch), Betty's father, has been seriously injured but is not dead. He arrives at the deserted plantation with the help of Union soldier Tom (Bob Steele), who then pledges to help John find his family