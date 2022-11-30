El camino del gato

Not Available

The story of Sebastián, a young Salvadoran who returns to his country after spending 5 years in Spain. His parents, Jose and Rita, are Spaniards who have lived in El Salvador for 30 years. Sebastián's return unleashes a series of family conflicts during his father's birthday celebration in which his cousins ​​Ray and Sergio, his best friend Sofia and his sister Nicole are also invited. We learn the secrets of each guest, and José's homophobia causes enormous tension with Sebastián, his only son who is gay.