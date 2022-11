Not Available

Don Gil de Alacala (José Mojica), a swashbuckler also known as Captain Adventure, must overcome a series of difficult trials and tribulations in order to save the love of his life, Carmina (Manolita Saval), who is engaged to marry a terrible nobleman. Based upon the libretto "Don Gil de Alcala" by Manuel Penella, this classic black-and-white romance also stars Margarita Mora, Carlos Orellana and Sara García.