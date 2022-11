Not Available

El Capulí is a big, rough-looking man with huge hands who dreams to be a hairdresser. Don Elías, the town hairdresser, suffers an accident and it will be the opportunity for El Capulí to get what he has always wanted. However, the townspeople are afraid of him and do not dare to get their hair cut by him. El Capulí will try, in many ways, to demonstrate his value.