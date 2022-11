Not Available

When the Velezes agree to buy a used Chevrolet Bel-Air from their neighbors, who've recently won a brand-new car in a school raffle, they're thrilled about the prospect of leaving Bogotá's public transportation system behind. Little do they know that, despite its glossy red exterior, their newfound status symbol is a real lemon. Colombian director Luis Orjuela helms this hilarious look at the pitfalls of automobile ownership.