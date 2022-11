Not Available

El Chapo & Sean Penn: Bungle in the Jungle is a behind-the-scenes look inside that ill-fated rendezvous among Penn, El Chapo and actress Kate Del Castillo and will reveal who orchestrated the meeting and the identities of the two mystery men traveling with Penn. Plus, find out the shocking details behind Penn’s widely criticized Rolling Stone article and what the real motive was for Castillo to set up a meeting that could have led to both her and Penn’s deaths.