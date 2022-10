Not Available

A mariachi singer, Jaime García, is also known as El charro de Toluquilla. He has assumed the cocky and seductive attitude shown by characters of classical Mexican cinema as an alternative, but effective, treatment for AIDS. Now, in order to survive, he debates between keeping this fantasy alive as a way of life and having a more down-to-earth attitude to rear his young daughter, Analía, who was miraculously born without the virus.