El Chicano: In the Eye of the Storm

2008

Documentary - A documentary and unique reunion-concert taped in May 2008 at The Avalon in California. El Chicano means "the Mexican- Americans". Their music is influenced by Rhythm & Blues and Latin-America sounds. When Latin funk and Latin rock started in the 70s in the San Francisco and Los Angeles area, a number of groups emerged: Azteca, El Chicano, Los Lobos, Malo, Santana - to name the most important ones. This DVD covers the story and music of the individuals who created this groundbreaking rock band. - John E. Deluna, Bobby Espinosa, Michael Lespron