El Cielito

Not Available

Felix, a 21-year-old loner and drifter who seeks a way of life comes to a humble village entrerriano and work relationship with a man who after losing his job while you earn a living selling fruit, candy and canned prepared by his wife. The man takes his camper, which may help in exchange for food and a corner to sleep. As the days pass, tried to identify the bitter resentment of man, the quiet submission of his wife, discontent and violence undercover tense atmosphere. Also living there Chango, a baby a year and a half, unattended, which awakens in him the illusion of paternity until he is kidnapped and flees taking him to Buenos Aires.