After being expelled for a flagrant foul during a match in Primera C (the fourth division in Argentinian football), Patón Bonasiolle, the captain and midfielder from Talleres de Escalada, realizes his career as a footballer has come to an end. At the age of 35, this means the end of a world he has known since he was a child. Together with Ale - his wife - he looks for a fresh new start.