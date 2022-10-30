Not Available

El cobrador: In God We Trust

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Salamandra Producciones

1) globalization of violence, violence of globalization? 2) serial killers, social killers? 3) a mine in brazil some murders in new york others in miami how are they connected? 4) "who's putting dynamite at the head of the century" asks tom zé -singing- at the end of the film 5) "cobrador - in god we trust" is an invitation to search the answers to these questions. "cobrador - in god we trust" is an attempt to find the answers to these questions

Cast

Peter FondaMr. X
Antonella CostaAna
Milton GonçalvesZinho
Dolores HerediaAngela
Lázaro RamosCobrador
Isela VegaLa Gitana

