El cobrador: In God We Trust

1) globalization of violence, violence of globalization? 2) serial killers, social killers? 3) a mine in brazil some murders in new york others in miami how are they connected? 4) "who's putting dynamite at the head of the century" asks tom zé -singing- at the end of the film 5) "cobrador - in god we trust" is an invitation to search the answers to these questions. "cobrador - in god we trust" is an attempt to find the answers to these questions