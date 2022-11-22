El color de la guayaba

Not Available

Bautista is a taxicab driver that has been rented by a woman named Ada. Ada wants him to drive her to the other side of the island with the condition that he doesn't take any other passengers and that he drives her to get some guavas. During the trip, Bautista, a driver for more than 44 years, becomes a storyteller. He tells Ada different stories that he has heard all related to the exotic guava fruit. These stories begin to take life while Bautista tells them, giving us a whimsical touch of magical realism with a Caribbean twist, and showing how fragile the circumstances these characters live are.