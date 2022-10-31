El coronel Macià

Not Available

Elisabeth Joyce, a young Irish historian, comes to Barcelona in November 1905, just to assist the assault of 200 soldiers with axes to press the weekly Cu-Cut and the editor of the newspaper La Veu. Elisabeth presence scared these facts and the political firestorm that trigger, facing the army with Catalan parties. Throughout Spain Military officials sympathize with attackers, but one that stands up decisively and confidently to their peers. Is Lieutenant Colonel in Chief of the Engineering Command of Lleida. His name is Francesc Macia Llussà.