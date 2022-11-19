El crimen de una novia

This documentary tells the facts Lorca inspired to write "Blood Wedding", through the eyes of Maria Botto, actress whom Rafael Amargo intends to participate in the girlfriend role in a montage, mixing theater and dance, on the well-known work of Spanish poet and playwright. What initially began as a simple interest of an actress to know and understand her character, ends up becoming a rite of passage in search of the reality of the facts, the crime of Níjar, occurred on July 22, 1928 in a small town Almeria.
