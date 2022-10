Not Available

Isaki Lacuesta documentary conceived in collaboration with painter Miquel Barceló. The artist, who lives long periods in Africa, has learned to paint from termites and scorpions, adapting to the conditions of a wild environment. Lacuesta enters the African workshop and film performance Barceló "Pasodoble" represented in the village of Gogolí (Mali). The arrival of the film crew revolutionize the village and arouse the curiosity of their people.