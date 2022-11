Not Available

A brilliant but deranged neurosurgeon becomes obsessively fixated on a judge's daughter who in no way wants him. With the help of an escaped criminal whose face he has surgically deformed, the mad man lures her, her father, and her fiance to his isolated castle-like home, where he has created a torture chamber in his cellar using devices from the stories of Edgar Allen Poe - with whose works he is also obsessed - with the intent of torturing them for having "tortured" him.