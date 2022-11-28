El Desquite: Me has robado el corazón

Not Available

A small house is devastated by the irrepressible force of the Ñuble river. Anita is rescued from the riverbank while her parents disappear into the water. She is given in adoption to her godparents, who can not keep her, they turn her over to a large hacienda in the area, where the little one will be the companion of the sickly patron, Lucia. When the owner of the hacienda dies, Anita, disregarding the advice of the other servants, stays to serve the boss, Don Pablo. She is already a woman and he is a single man. A strong attraction emerges between the two. This sad story of love and revenge as strong and uncontrollable as the overflowing waters of the Ñuble River.