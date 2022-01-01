1990

El Diablo

  • Western
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 1990

Studio

HBO Films

When mild-mannered teacher Billy Ray Smith (Anthony Edwards) vows to bring a student's kidnapper to justice, he needs a bit of help. Lacking any cowboy skills of his own, he signs on a speedy gunslinger (Joe Pantoliano) and a no-nonsense cowboy (Louis Gossett Jr.) to help. Now, Smith may just have a chance at capturing his man: the merciless bandit El Diablo (Robert Beltran).

Cast

Anthony EdwardsBilly Ray Smith
Louis Gossett, Jr.Van Leek
John GloverThe Preacher
Joe PantolianoKid Durango
Robert BeltranEl Diablo
M.C. GaineyBebe

