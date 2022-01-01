1990

When mild-mannered teacher Billy Ray Smith (Anthony Edwards) vows to bring a student's kidnapper to justice, he needs a bit of help. Lacking any cowboy skills of his own, he signs on a speedy gunslinger (Joe Pantoliano) and a no-nonsense cowboy (Louis Gossett Jr.) to help. Now, Smith may just have a chance at capturing his man: the merciless bandit El Diablo (Robert Beltran).