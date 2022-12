Not Available

Welcome to Corozopando! A small town located in the Guarico state. In this little piece of land, in the heart of the Venezuelan plain, which is more than quesadillas, meat on a stick and posadas, its people are also valuable and talented, as well as Rubén Darío, a child, whose talent will give birth to this town and will insert it on the world map. But… what are those talents? Nobody knows, much less him.