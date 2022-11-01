El edificio de los Chilenos

Not Available

Towards the end of the seventies, the militants of MIR exiled in Europe, decided to return to Chile in order to support the fight against the military dictatorship. The ones who could would help through legal means, others through clandestinely. Many had children and couldn't' t return with them. So the idea of a community center to shelter these children was born. Project Home gathered 60 kids that were left to the care of 20 people who assumed the responsibility of their upbringing for the years to come.