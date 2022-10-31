El enigma Giacomo

Not Available

The old archaeologist Santiago Sanahuja (José María Blanco) takes half life investigating the veracity of the existence of a treasure, booty won the game by Giacomo Casanova. The archaeologist dies shortly before he could make peace with his son James (Nacho Fresneda), who takes time without speaking. The couple archaeologist, Dominique (Chantal Aimée), and the track of an opera written by a pupil of Mozart and Casanova himself, leading to Jaime to the treasure hunt that his father had wanted to find. He will be joined in this adventure Maiana teenage daughter (Anna Castillo) and Dominique. To further complicate things, appear on their way to ensure an attractive young Giacomo Casanova to be none, and that will be totally captivated Maiana.