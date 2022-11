Not Available

Based on a real event, the action takes place in Havana in 1931, during the dictatorship of Gerardo Machado. Rachel, a young French showgirl, is murdered during an orgy involving personalities of the bourgeoisie and politics. The tabloid press echoes the story to divert public attention from the serious social problems that affect the country. The governors on their part order to silence the case to protect the characters involved.