Not Available

El fantástico mundo de Juan Orol

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mexico’s half-forgotten B-movie master, “involuntary surrealist” Juan Orol (1897–1988), receives a pitch-perfect tribute in this deft, irresistible love letter to a self-made man of showbiz whose career spanned half a century and nearly 60 films. Abetted by an all-pro cast, del Amo’s brilliant interpretation of Orol’s life exudes a droll underdog charm, and almost every frame is an infectious homage to the golden age of cinema, the wiles of memory, and the art of fantasy.

Cast

Roberto SosaJuan Orol
Gabriela de la GarzaMary Esquivel
Juan Manuel Bernal
Fernanda RomeroDinora
Juan Carlos Bonet
Jesús OchoaGeneral Cruz

View Full Cast >

Images