El fantástico mundo de Juan Orol

Mexico’s half-forgotten B-movie master, “involuntary surrealist” Juan Orol (1897–1988), receives a pitch-perfect tribute in this deft, irresistible love letter to a self-made man of showbiz whose career spanned half a century and nearly 60 films. Abetted by an all-pro cast, del Amo’s brilliant interpretation of Orol’s life exudes a droll underdog charm, and almost every frame is an infectious homage to the golden age of cinema, the wiles of memory, and the art of fantasy.
|Roberto Sosa
|Juan Orol
|Gabriela de la Garza
|Mary Esquivel
|Juan Manuel Bernal
|Fernanda Romero
|Dinora
|Juan Carlos Bonet
|Jesús Ochoa
|General Cruz
