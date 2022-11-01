Not Available

Mora (Bernarda Pagés) and Roberta (Victoria Onetto), a lesbian couple, want a child. But who will be the donor? The two decide that Mora's brother Felipe, Argentina's top turkey-inseminator, should be the lucky provider. Poor Felipe gets more than he bargained for when he flies in from the country. He wants to visit his girlfriend, to visit his sister, and to meet with a business partner. The ladies have another plan, a plan to extract their desire. Their hope is that Roberta will easily seduce Felipe after he consumes the buffet of oysters, Viagra, and other assorted snake-oil aphrodisiacs. Poor Felipe has a lot to digest in his one night in the city. He finds out that Faustina, his devoutly Catholic fiance, is pregnant. He learns that his sister is gay (and that she wants more from him than a visit). On top of all of this, his (hopeful) future business partner is poisoned. Nothing goes as planned during Felipe's hilarious night in town.