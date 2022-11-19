El fin del tahur

Not Available

Luciana, a young, struggling single mother moves to a seedy Mexican town to find a proper job and provide a good education and a decent living to her son. Jaime Gansi a lonely, self loathing, compulsive gambler is obsessed with beat world weary and expert tahur Almada to prove himself and others that he is not a born loser as everyones calls him. Destiny brings together this out of their luck characters and romance blooms: Luciana thinks she found the right man and a father to her son and Jaime thinks he finally found a woman who believes in him. But his unstoppable addiction to gambling threats their new found happiness.