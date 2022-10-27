El Francotirador

Not Available

Lucas is a widower who works as a clockmaker. He has a daughter who lives in a village in northern Spain. One day his daughter go to school as each morning and he opens his shop. Aafter, a neighbor comes running to tell him that his daughter just died as an unfortunate victim of a terrorist attack that has been perpetrated against the car of a minister on official visit. Shattered, Lucas thinks that this is due to serious political tension that is living that part of the country, making a terrible emotionally unbalanced resolution: life threatening to the Head of State.