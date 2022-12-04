El Gallo Claudio

Not Available

Foghorn Leghorn is a cartoon rooster who appears in Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons and films from Warner Bros. Animation. He was created by Robert McKimson and writer Warren Foster, and starred in 28 cartoons from 1946 to 1964 in the golden age of American animation. All 28 of these cartoons were directed by McKimson. Foghorn Leghorn's first appearance was in the 1946 Henery Hawk short Walky Talky Hawky.Foghorn's voice was created and originally performed by Mel Blanc and was later performed by Jeff Bergman, Joe Alaskey, Bill Farmer, Greg Burson, Jeff Bennett, and Frank Gorshin.