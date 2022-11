Not Available

In the community of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, the main character, played by the esteemed comedian José Miguel Agrelot, buys a washing machine for his wife. However, the town has no electrical power. The movie’s depiction of the jíbaro as naive and comical created a rift among the DivEdCo personnel, especially its community organizers. It was censored by the government and shelved for many years.