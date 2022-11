Not Available

A young musician and dreamy, called "Ernesto" (Rafael Durán), is forced to live in Madrid to die his father, in the house of executor of the testament, "don Julio Villamil" (Jose Maria Lado), who is married to actress Teresa Labisbal, (Ana Mariscal), of which "Ernesto Acedo" was enamored platonic. Although the conduct of the young is flawless, a third person causes slander which oblige "don Julio" to fight in mourning to death.