El Grito De La Muerte

In this spooky reinvention of a timeless Mexican legend, a cowboy and his partner stop at an eerie ranch to learn more about a stone figure they've unearthed that depicts a woman crying. The strange and off-farm residents tell them that the statue, and another like her, were created by the now dead Clotilde, whose ghost has seen villagers ... crying. The Cowboy and Lobo Loco are involved in an adventure full of action, a chilling web of supernatural apparitions and dangerous criminals out to unearth a secret gold vein. Along the way, they cross the Swamp of Skeletons and corpses pile up while somehow, the coffins are disappearing