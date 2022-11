Not Available

TV host Miranda Vega heads a variety talk-show format. Confronted with plummeting ratings, she is forced to try a different approach that brings singing hookers, drug addicts, and other no-talents into the studio. Miranda feuds with lesbian actress Marta Pena, prompting Marta's companion Soraya, a "karate artiste," to participate in the variety show. Chaos reigns when the show goes on the air live.