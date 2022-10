Not Available

Hanan has been unhappy due to the passing of her father, while her husband Sharif has been eyeing Ghada, the young daughter of his driver. They are friends with a married couple, Ahmed and Mona, but Mona has been chatting online with her ex-boyfriend. All of their lives change when Sharif's driver finds out that Ghada as run away from home to be with Sharif and Ahmed finds out what Mona has been doing online.