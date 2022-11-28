El Hijo de Celina

Not Available

Celina's Son is an intimate portrait of one of Puerto Rico's most celebrated singers of all time. Despite his popularity, both in Puerto Rico as well as in Latin America, he remains a simple, sincere and lovable person. This 25-minute film explores the life of Andy Montañez through the eyes of his mother Doña Celina. She describes his rise to fame from a mother's perspective, making clear the pride she feels for the oldest of her 18 children. Combined with Doña Celina's narrative, are comments from Danny Rivera, a popular Puerto Rican singer, Nick Quijano, a San Juan graphic artist and Cuco Peña, a renowned music composer. These interviews, intercut with colorful footage of Andy, paint a picture of a grass roots performer, whose humble beginnings helped shape the great artist known as Andy Montañez.