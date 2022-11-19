El holding de la mosca

Not Available

Parody of a real event, the expropriation of RUMASA holding, owned by businessman Jose Maria Ruiz Mateos by the government led by Felipe González. The film chronicles the adventures of three friends José María (Antonio Ozores), Ruiz (Juanito Navarro) and Mateo (Raul Sender), dividing the shareholders of a company in serious economic crisis. Faced with adversity, go to the National Government requesting the expropriation of the company, so you do not have to worry about the salaries of the workers, or their own.