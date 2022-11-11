El hombre de la esquina rosada

Not Available

Nicolás Fuentes was imprisoned as a result of the betrayal of Ramón Santoro, Rosendo Juárez and his own wife, La Lujanera. Before dying in prison, he tells his story to another prisoner named Francisco Real, known as El Corralero, a handsome man from San Telmo. Real is freed by pardon on the occasion of the Centennial festivities and in the middle of the festivities he kills an unknown provocateur. Knowing that the dead man was Santoro, he understands that without intending it, he will be an instrument of Fuentes' vengeance.