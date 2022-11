Not Available

A son of the Marquise of Seven Almenas is robbed by a crook and deposited in Melchor's house, who sells dolls in the street. The administrator of the Marquise discover the whereabouts of the child and goes to pick him up, but Melchior gives him one of his children, thinking that will ensure the future. Over the years, Melchior, widower, enters as a steward in the house of the marquise where the alleged 'marquis' live splendidly.