El hombre que cuida

Juan has become the laughingstock of the small fishing village, due to his wife being unfaithful and getting pregnant by another man. He has left fishing and now obsessively cares for an ostentatious mansion of a wealthy family from the capital. One day, the young son of the owner shows up at the house, without his father's permission and loaded with alcohol, with a foreign friend and a village girl they just met. During the course of the weekend, Juan will be forced to make decisions that will affect the rest of his life.