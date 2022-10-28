El hombre señalado

Not Available

This relentlessly realistic Argentine production was released in the U.S. as The Marked Man. The title character is a poverty-stricken janitor who suddenly wins an enormous sum in the National lottery. Spending money before he actually collects it, the janitor is appalled to discover that his wife has inadvertently sold the winning ticket to a door-to-door peddler. The ticket was hidden in the band of an old straw hat, which passes through several hands as the janitor frantically searches for the precious headgear. What might have been handled as a farce by another director is transformed into a stark, utterly credible urban tragedy by director Francis Laurie.