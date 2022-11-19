Not Available

Struggling with short-term memory loss, Gustavo has retired from his business and finds some solace in his homeland of Chile by pursuing a childhood dream - competing as a "huaso" in rodeos. Awaiting the results of tests to determine whether he has Alzheimer's, and having long professed he would end his life if it became unbearable, he begins making preparations for his death, while his family struggles to accept his decision to end his life. El Huaso explores the pivotal point in one man’s life where he takes it upon himself to shape his own mortality.