El idioma imposible

Fernando, lives in the heart of Barcelona's Chinatown, which seeks life peddling amphetamines and alternating with a peculiar gallery sinister characters. In one of those sunrises stolen life, Fernando meet Elsa, a young teenager, fresh and lively, with a passionate and self-destructive personality who unwittingly become the most addictive. Together they try to survive in a shadowy villain and Barcelona at the end of the day is taken by the renegades of society and their particular codes.